Violation of COVID SOPs in Srinagar markets goes unabated

Srinagar: With the sharp increase in COVID19 cases, the Srinagar district administration has mobilised teams to check adherence to COVID protocols but the presence of officials is limited to the city centre.

Traders and inhabitants of old Srinagar and the outskirts of the city have complained that their areas “are being neglected by the authorities for the imposition of COVID SOPs.”

The residents and trade bodies of old Srinagar have said that the focus of the administration is mostly the central business district or the city centre, while COVID protocols in the rest of the city are not being enforced.