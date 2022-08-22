Violation of Right to Property | Govt can’t take possession of private land without adopting legal procedure: HC

The court said that the non-payment of compensation was a recurring cause of action and the rightful owner cannot be refused compensation merely on the ground of delay in raising the claim.

“We believe that the respondents have deprived the petitioners of their Right to Property and have violated their human right in taking possession of the land without acquiring it by following the law and paying compensation,” the bench said.

Subsequently, the court directed the government to determine the compensation of the land and make payment, within four months, to the aggrieved persons who had approached it.

“It goes without saying that since the land has not been acquired so far by following any provisions of law, the respondents will work out the compensation in terms of the principle laid down in the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 as per the market value prevalent today,” the court said.