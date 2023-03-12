Violence down in Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Sunday said that there had been a significant reduction in violence in all three sectors of concern – Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that attending the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the chief guest in Hyderabad, he said, “In all the three sectors of concern for us, Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, there has been a significant reduction in violence, and people’s confidence is increasing and those spreading separatism and terrorism are surrendering and coming into the mainstream.”

The home minister said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in the coming times as well.

He said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any area of the country would be dealt with firmly and in this CAPFs and state police had a very important role to play.