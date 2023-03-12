Violence down in Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Sunday said that there had been a significant reduction in violence in all three sectors of concern – Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that attending the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the chief guest in Hyderabad, he said, “In all the three sectors of concern for us, Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, there has been a significant reduction in violence, and people’s confidence is increasing and those spreading separatism and terrorism are surrendering and coming into the mainstream.”
The home minister said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in the coming times as well.
He said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any area of the country would be dealt with firmly and in this CAPFs and state police had a very important role to play.
In his address, Shah said that CISF’s 53 years of the history showcases that it has immensely contributed in the economic progress of the nation.
He said that a country could advance only when the security of its industrial institutions, airports, and ports was ensured.
The home minister said that every single personnel of CISF had rendered invaluable service to the nation during the past 53 years by dedicating their lives for fulfilling the objectives of the CISF.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of $5 trillion economy for the country and to achieve it, the security of airports, seaports, and institutions of national importance was of utmost importance.
Shah expressed confidence that CISF would continue to serve the nation by preparing itself to meet all the future challenges.
He said that the day also holds historical significance as it was on this day in 1930 that Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Salt Satyagraha and commenced on the 240 miles Dandi March.
The home minister said that the Salt Satyagraha chronicled a new chapter in the history of the Indian freedom struggle by showcasing how a huge empire could be defeated through non-cooperation and non-violence.
He said that in 1969, CISF had strength of about 3000 personnel, which in 53 years had increased to 1.70 lakh.
Shah said that in the next 10 years, many opportunities would be available to CISF for the development.
He said that in the contemporary digital age, CISF had provided state-of-the-art security to its stakeholders.
The home minister said that the security protocol had been made impenetrable by equipping it with state-of-the-art technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence.
He said that the Union Home Ministry would make all provisions to equip CISF with all the latest technologies to meet the future challenges by adopting state-of-the-art technologies for the security of ports, airports and industrial units.
Shah said that the Home Ministry had already prepared an action plan in this regard.
He said that currently CISF was providing security to 66 sensitive and major airports, 14 major seaports, nuclear and space institutions, Delhi Metro, Statue of Unity and many industrial units and mines.
The home minister said that among CAPFs, CISF was the only force, which had an effective fire fighting force, and it had achieved accolades in the field of fire protection.
He said that while dealing with about 50 lakh commuters on Delhi Metro and Airport every day, CISF remains committed to the security of the nation’s assets with righteous but firm conduct.
Shah said that the CISF had adopted a hybrid model and this is going to enhance its role in the times to come.
He said this model would pave the way to use this model in advisory and many other roles in private companies as well.
The home minister said that in the coming two decades, this force would be able to protect even the private companies from security threats related to drones and modern technology.
He said that CISF has shown its awareness and dedication towards the environment by planting more than 3 crore trees in the last 4 years under the tree plantation drive.
Shah said that apart from this, the force has conducted more than 1200 cleanliness campaigns and by making the cleanliness campaign popular, it has tried to take the culture of hygiene to the public.
He said that even during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’, CISF contributed immensely in making it a success by hoisting more than 5 lakh tricolours.
The home minister said that in the last 9 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had successfully faced all the challenges in the field of internal security by involving all the CAPFs and State Police.
He said that all the CAPFs of the country had made a huge contribution in dealing with the perpetrators of violence.
“Today India has become a fast growing economy and it is our responsibility to keep the country’s industrial institutions, mines, ports, airports safe,” Shah said.
He said the protection and security had to be increased in the days to come.
The home minister said that under the Ayushman CAPF scheme, the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi had distributed more than 35 lakh Ayushman CAPF cards and had also made arrangements for cashless medical treatment for soldiers and their families in about 24,000 hospitals across the country.
He said that under the housing scheme also, the government had set a target to increase the housing satisfaction ratio.
“In 2015, construction of 13,000 houses and 113 barracks was started at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore, out of which 11,000 houses have been completed by 2022,” Shah said.
He said that apart from these 11,000 houses, by building 28,500 more houses by 2026, the union government under the leadership of PM Modi would ensure the arrangements of living for the families of soldiers.
“The CAPF e-Awas web portal was launched in September, 2022 and on the basis of it, 2 lakh 17 thousand personnel have been registered in 6 months and there has been a big jump in the satisfaction ratio,” the home minister said.
He said that the provision of allowing the personnel of any force to reside in the vacant houses had greatly increased the usefulness of the constructed houses.
Shah said that the housing satisfaction ratio would be 73 percent in November, 2024, which would be the highest since independence.
He said that a country, whose airports and ports were not secure, could never be secure.
“There are many challenges before us today, such as counterfeit currency trade, infiltration and narcotics, and with a bright history, CISF has secured the country,” the home minister said.
He also took the salute of the parade and released CISF’s magazine Sentinel-2023 and Coffee Table Book.
The force paid tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel by participating in the Run for Unity at the National Stadium.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present on the occasion.