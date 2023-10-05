Violence in J&K down by 70% in 9 years: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said that the government led by PM Modi had taken a tough stand on all the challenges like cryptocurrency, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates, and narco-terror links, which had yielded very good results, but still a lot more was to be done.

He said that to deal with terrorism, the Centre and the states, their agencies, and inter-agency cooperation would have to think in vertical and horizontal ways.

Shah said that the government led by PM Modi had prepared many database verticals in the last 5 years.

He stressed that all the agencies of the Centre and the state should make multidimensional and Artificial Intelligence-based use of the database, only then would the fight against terrorism be successful.

The Union Home Minister said that the database should be used for investigation, prosecution, prevention, and action.

He stressed upon every police station as well as young Police officers to make maximum use of the database.

Shah said that the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) – CCTNS was implemented in 99.93 percent (16,733) police stations, 22,000 courts had been connected to e-Court, and about 2 crore prisoner data had been made available through e-Prison and 1 crore through e-Prosecution.

He said that more than 17 lakh prosecution data was available and more than 17 lakh forensic data was from e-forensics.

“Similarly, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) has more than 90 lakh fingerprint records. Under Integrated Monitoring of Terrorism (i-MoT), data on 22,000 terrorist cases is available for monitoring UAPA-registered cases. Data on more than 5 lakh narco-offenders is available under the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAN). Data of about 1 lakh human traffickers is available under the National Database of Human Trafficking Offenders (NDHTO). Data of more than 14 lakh alerts is available under the Crime Multi Agency Center (Cri-MAC). Data from more than 28 lakh complaints is available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). A biometric database of prisoners and information about their visitors is available in the Prison Database. Apart from this, the national level terrorism database of the NIA is also available,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said that there should be a common training module for all central and state-level counter-terrorism agencies so that uniformity could be brought in the methodology of fighting against terrorism.