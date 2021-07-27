Violence is alien to Kashmiri culture: President Kovind

“It (violence) is alien to Kashmiri culture and it can only be termed as an aberration, a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land’s lost glory,” he said.

The president said Kashmir is the meeting point of various cultures and it is impossible to write a history of Indian philosophy without referring to the region’s contributions to it.

“One of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir. This is the most conducive region for philosophies to prosper.

“In medieval times, it was Lal Ded who showed the way to bring together various spiritual traditions. In the works of Lalleshwari, you can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence,” he said, referring to Kashmir’s revered poetess.

Kovind said almost all religions that came to Kashmir embraced the unique feature of “Kashmiriyat” that shunned orthodoxy and encouraged tolerance and mutual acceptance among communities.

“I take this opportunity to urge upon the younger generation of Kashmir to learn from their rich legacy. They have every reason to know that Kashmir has always been a beacon of hope for the rest of India. Its spiritual and cultural influence has left an imprint all across India,” he added.

The president expressed confidence that the youngsters and the women of Kashmir will use democracy to build a peaceful and prosperous future.