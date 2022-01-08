Vital services partially hit in Bandipora

The electricity supply in the Bandipora division as per the officials “remained smooth”, though there were minor faults reported at certain places.

All the five receiving stations in Bandipora and seven in Sumbal, as per the officials, were functional. However, among the thirty feeders in Sumbal three were at fault and were being rectified when this report was filed. The faults in the feeders affected three of the thirty-one lift or gravity water schemes.

In Gurez, among the forty-eight water supply schemes, three were affected due to freezing as the region continues to reel in sub-zero temperatures. In the Bandipora division of the district among the fifty-nine water supply schemes, five were affected and as per the official data, the schemes are to be restored in two to three days.