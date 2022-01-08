Vital services partially hit in Bandipora

Bandipora: The heavy snowfall received since Friday has caused disruptions in power and electricity supply in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The snowfall continued for the third consecutive day in this district on Saturday affecting supply of potable water and electricity.
The disruptions were reported from some parts but majority of the areas in terms of road clearance, potable water supply and electricity were not affected.
The electricity supply in the Bandipora division as per the officials “remained smooth”, though there were minor faults reported at certain places.
All the five receiving stations in Bandipora and seven in Sumbal, as per the officials, were functional. However, among the thirty feeders in Sumbal three were at fault and were being rectified when this report was filed. The faults in the feeders affected three of the thirty-one lift or gravity water schemes.
In Gurez, among the forty-eight water supply schemes, three were affected due to freezing as the region continues to reel in sub-zero temperatures. In the Bandipora division of the district among the fifty-nine water supply schemes, five were affected and as per the official data, the schemes are to be restored in two to three days.
As per the official data, among the priority first roads, MED had cleared 147 roads out of 160 which required clearance, and among the priority 2nd roads the department had cleared 87 roads out of 175 requiring clearance and the target to clear all as per the officials was set to 5 pm Saturday in case no major snowfall.
On Friday, Gurez received 10 inches of fresh snow and Tulail 1.5 feet of snowfall. The Tulail region in Gurez as per the locals is cut-off since the snowfall received earlier.
The Bagtore region of Gurez also recorded one-foot fresh snow during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The low-lying areas of Bandipora and Sumbal divisions as per officials received up to 4 inches deep snow while upper reaches received up to 8 inches of fresh snowfall.