VITASTA FESTIVAL AT KALAKSHETRA FOUNDATION IN CHENNAI | Tamil Nadu, J&K eternally connected since times immemorial: LG

Chennai: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu were eternally connected since times immemorial.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending and addressing the Vitasta Festival at Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai, the LG said that the 4-day festival was the biggest celebration of J&K's culture, literary legacy, cuisine, arts and music and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
“Events like Vitasta in Chennai open up the limitless world of literature, art, history, heritage and culture and encourage us to think and expand our horizon,” he said. “There is a timeless bond between Tamil Nadu and J&K. I strongly believe that J&K and Tamil Nadu are eternally connected since time immemorial. Both the regions illumined the entire nation with intellectual brilliance and glorious tradition of peace and harmony.”
Underscoring the need to promote the rich history of J&K, music and social cultural tradition across the country through ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, the LG said that different cultures and diversity of the country serve to enlighten society and throughout history had proved to be powerful instrument to strengthen unity.
“I am truly grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking the power of diversity with the spirit of oneness. Continuous cultural exchanges are taking place among the youth of J&K and Tamil Nadu under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme exposing young generation to each other’s language, literature, performing art, cuisine and traditional festivals,” he said. “J&K, the northernmost union territory of the country is connected with Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of our great nation to really indicate the diversified culture and customs and spiritual link between Vitasta and Kaveri River.”
The LG said that the richness of tradition lies in diversity.
“From Kalhana to Vallathol, Thiruvalluvar to Lalleshwari and from Subramanya Bharti to Nund Rishi, we have been blessed with an unbroken lineage of great personalities who continue to inspire the nation,” he said.
Speaking on the traditional wisdom and cultural heritage shared by the two regions, the LG said, the creative expression of civilisation rooted in Vitasta and Kaveri river always embraced the totality of human experience.
“Seekers from both J&K and Tamil Nadu have made enormous contribution to enrich this experience and by strengthening the literary and cultural heritage they have served the society well,” he said.
Sharing the changing scenario of J&K, the LG said, “J&K has shown remarkable improvement on sustainable development goals which has been recognised by NITI Aayog, among other agencies.”
He also paid homage to Rukmini Devi, the founder of Kalakshetra Foundation.
Governing Board Member, Kalakshetra Foundation R Nataraj spoke in detail about the Vitasta festival while filmmaker Siddharth Kak spoke on the culture and heritage of J&K.