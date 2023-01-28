VITASTA FESTIVAL AT KALAKSHETRA FOUNDATION IN CHENNAI | Tamil Nadu, J&K eternally connected since times immemorial: LG

Chennai: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu were eternally connected since times immemorial.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending and addressing the Vitasta Festival at Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai, the LG said that the 4-day festival was the biggest celebration of J&K's culture, literary legacy, cuisine, arts and music and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

“Events like Vitasta in Chennai open up the limitless world of literature, art, history, heritage and culture and encourage us to think and expand our horizon,” he said. “There is a timeless bond between Tamil Nadu and J&K. I strongly believe that J&K and Tamil Nadu are eternally connected since time immemorial. Both the regions illumined the entire nation with intellectual brilliance and glorious tradition of peace and harmony.”