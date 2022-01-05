Vivek Bhardwaj to hold charge of J&K BOPEE Chairman

The order in this regard has been issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002.

"Vivek Bhardwaj shall discharge functions of Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations under the provisions of the Act, in addition to his own duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders," the government order reads.