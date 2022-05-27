‘Voluntary organisations should complement Govt’s efforts to strengthen healthcare’

Appreciating the initiative, the Lt Governor acknowledged the key role of voluntary organisations and stakeholders in complementing the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare services across J&K, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The Lt Governor also inspected the Mobile Medical Units and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.

A dedicated medical team is accompanying the mobile medical units to provide primary, preventive and curative medical facilities to the rural population at their doorsteps, it was informed.