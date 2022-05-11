‘Wadeyay Kashmir hai jannat ka nazara…’ Bollywood singer Udit Narayan praises Kashmir in signature style

Naranag: Stating that Kashmir – the heaven on earth - has the most suitable scenic locales for picturisation of films, popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan on Wednesday urged Mumbai-based filmmakers to visit and shoot their films in Kashmir.

On a visit to tourist resort Naranag in Kangan area, where he shot for a music album, Narayan said he was mesmerised by the beauty of the Valley.

Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan are currently in Kashmir and shooting for a music album being directed by Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat alongwith the actress Sonali Sachdeva and others in the sprawling locations.