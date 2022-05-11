‘Wadeyay Kashmir hai jannat ka nazara…’ Bollywood singer Udit Narayan praises Kashmir in signature style

Naranag: Stating that Kashmir – the heaven on earth - has the most suitable scenic locales for picturisation of films, popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan on Wednesday urged Mumbai-based filmmakers to visit and shoot their films in Kashmir.
On a visit to tourist resort Naranag in Kangan area, where he shot for a music album, Narayan said he was mesmerised by the beauty of the Valley.
Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan are currently in Kashmir and shooting for a music album being directed by Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat alongwith the actress Sonali Sachdeva and others in the sprawling locations.
Senior Narayan shot some scenes of his upcoming music album in the Naranag area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. He was all praise for the beauty of Kashmir as well as its hospitality and warmth of people.
“I got the opportunity to visit the Kashmir valley for the first time, what I had read, heard, was hearing…I found Kashmir much more than that after visiting here”, Udit Narayan told media persons here. He said “right from the childhood I had read in the books that there is a heaven on earth that is Kashmir. When I came here …absolutely it is heaven….” Udit Narayan said.
He said that he had come here for the shooting of an album song along with his son Aditya Narayan. “Aditya has done shooting of several songs in Kashmir and he is enjoying staying in Kashmir and often saying that he has visited all around the world but praising. Kashmir is my favorite place that I like so much,” the senior Narayan said.
“Even our genius director Yash Chopra was often visiting Kashmir for his film shooting,” he added. Narayan also recalled that late Raj Kapoor and his family had already made several films on the sprawling locations of Kashmir. “I urge all Bollywood producers and directors to visit Kashmir and shoot their films in the natural beauty of Kashmir valley and that will also flourish the tourism industry in the valley”, Narayan said.
Director Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat said he is shooting the music album with Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Sonali Sachdeva and others for the past several days in Kashmir.
Bhat said that “he was not sure about the situation in Kashmir” adding that “when I arrived here, I saw the climate, the sky and the people and I liked all of them”.
He said that “whatever the negative perception created by some people about Kashmir outside, I feel that I am in my family after experiencing the hospitality of the people, ” he added.