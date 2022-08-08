Front Page

Waheed Parra hatched conspiracy with terrorists for political gains: SIA

Produces supplementary chargesheet in court
File Photo of PDP leader Waheed Parra
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) Srinagar produced a supplementary chargesheet against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Monday.

A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that the SIA produced the chargesheet in the designated court Srinagar in FIR No 31/2020 of Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

“The supplementary chargesheet also consists abate challan against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and the now-killed terrorists involved in different terrorist acts with whom accused Parra had developed links and hatched criminal conspiracy for his political gains,” the statement said.

