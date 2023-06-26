Waiting for permanent peace in J&K to revoke AFSPA: Rajnath

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday asserted that he was eagerly waiting for the day when the permanent peace would be established in Jammu and Kashmir to “pave way for the revocation of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA).”
With regard to resumption of democratic process (electoral exercise) in the Union Territory, he assured that though he won’t be able to give any specific timeline yet the government was committed to initiate it (democratic process) soon.
Rajnath made these remarks, while delivering a keynote address on “India’s National Security”, at a special conclave here at Zorawar Singh auditorium in University of Jammu. For this purpose, he reached here this morning on a day-long visit to Jammu.
The ‘national security conclave’ was organised by J&K BJP as a part of party’s month-long ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan” to mark completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Defence Minister also dismissed Pakistan’s comment on Kashmir as its reaction to the joint Indo-US statement. He advised it (Pakistan) to “put its own house in order and sort out problems in its backyard”, instead of talking about Kashmir. He also averred that Pakistan had no locus standi on PoK, which “was, is and would always remain an integral part of India.”
In response to a query about China helping Pakistan develop defence infrastructure along borders, he said that India had the capability to tackle and overcome such challenges.
Rajnath reiterated the government’s stand to resolve the border issue (with China) through dialogue and in a peaceful manner. He added that the talks were continuing at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute. He assured the nation that the government would never compromise on India’s border, its honour and self-respect. “We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated,” he added.
ON ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS IN J&K
During the question-answer session after his key-note address, the Defence Minister, while responding to a query about assembly elections, said that the government was committed to initiate the democratic process in J&K at the earliest as per the aspirations of people and it would start soon.
“After the repeal of Article 370, the government is working to restore normalcy in J&K as early as possible. I cannot give you a specific timeline for conduct of assembly elections but the process will not take very long. This can be said with certainty,” he said.
POK WILL ALWAYS REMAIN PART OF INDIA; PAK NEEDS TO PUT ITS OWN HOUSE IN ORDER
Taking exception to Pakistan’s reaction on Indo-US joint statement during the Prime Minister’s state visit to the USA, Rajnath said, “There will be no use raking up the bogey of Kashmir. In fact, we won’t need to do much to reclaim PoK as people there themselves would raise this demand (to be with India). Given the kind of situation prevailing there (in Pakistan), one should not be surprised if they lose something.”
“Pakistan does not have a locus standi there (PoK) as it has illegally occupied the area. The Indian Parliament has unanimously passed at least three resolutions, which state that PoK is a part of India. It was and it will always remain part of India. The people see that their counterparts on this (Indian) side are living in peace. But we feel their pain when the Pakistan government commits atrocities on them,” he said.
Joint statement had called on Pakistan to ensure its territory should not be used as a base for terror attacks.
Rajnath commented that Pakistan’s jittery reaction to the joint statement was not surprising though as it was embarrassing for it (Pakistan). “That is why it (Pakistan) has come out with its oft-repeated statement alleging that India is “trying to deflect world’s attention from Kashmir and the situation of minorities in the country.” Yes, I agree we have been successful in taking away the world’s attention from Kashmir and making it focus on where it actually should (i.e., terrorism),” he said.
ON AFSPA
During his address, he said that AFSPA was removed from majority areas of the North-East. “Now I’m waiting for the day when the security situation will improve and permanent peace will be established in J&K so as to allow revocation of AFSPA from here. When will it happen, I cannot give a timeline,” Defence Minister said.
ZERO-TOLERANCE TOWARDS PAK-SPONSORED TERRORISM
He said that for a long time, Pakistan had tried to destabilise peace and harmony in the country through cross-border terrorism. “However, when we came to power, we launched an effective action against terrorism. We showed the world the meaning of ‘zero tolerance against terrorism.’ The bold and first-of-its-kind moves to eliminate terrorists following the Uri and Pulwama incidents are proof of India’s ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’ policy and the unmatched valour of the armed forces. Today, most of the countries are united against terrorism. The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Mr Joe Biden is an indication of how India has changed the mind-set of the world on the issue of terrorism,” Rajnath said.
TERRORISM WANING IN J&K POST ART 370 REPEAL
The Defence Minister said that the network of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir substantially weakened in the last few years as strict and consistent action was being taken. “Terror funding has been curbed. Supply of arms and drugs to terrorists has been stopped. Along with elimination of terrorists, work is being done to dismantle the network of underground workers,” he said.
He stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir connected the people of the Union Territory with the country’s mainstream and helped them to usher in a new era of peace and progress.
COMPLEX TIES WITH CHINA
The Defence Minister termed the border situation with China as a matter of perceptional difference. “But there are agreements and protocols, based on which the armies of both the countries carry out the patrolling,” he said.
Referring to the stand-off in East Ladakh in 2020, he said, the Chinese army ignored the agreed protocols and unilaterally tried to change the status quo on the LAC. He lauded the valour and dedication of the Indian army which prevented the attempts by the PLA to change the status quo.
4 DIRECTIVE PRINCIPLES GUIDE NATIONAL SECURITY
Describing national security as the top-most priority, he said that it was guided by four directive principles and the government was committed to protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.
He asserted that India witnessed a paradigm shift in its security scenario in the last nine years. “India’s image in 2013-14 was that of a weak nation which allowed its adversaries to create problems, but today the country has the ability to overcome every threat,” he said.
Elaborating on the blueprint on national security, Rajnath stated that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on four directive principles i.e., to enable the country to deal with threats to its security and sovereignty; to take every action to protect national interests; to create safe conditions within the country to facilitate progress, improve the lives of the people & fulfil their aspirations and to build an environment with friendly countries to tackle global challenges such as terrorism unitedly.
He stated that no stone was being left unturned to equip the military with the latest weaponry and modern technology. Assuring that the armed forces were fully capable of protecting the borders and the seas, he said. “Our goal is to bring our armed forces to the frontline of modern militaries.”
He also touched upon the measures taken by the government to bolster national security, including strengthening border infrastructure and achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence. He listed out a number of steps taken to attain self-reliance. “Today, we are manufacturing tanks, aircraft carriers, submarines and various kinds of weapons. Defence exports have crossed Rs 16,000 Cr from a meagre Rs 900 Cr before 2014. The exports will soon touch the Rs 20,000 Cr mark,” he said.
The Defence Minister also enumerated the structural reforms undertaken by the government, including the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff and setting up of the Department of Military Affairs. He added that the work was being done to set up theatre commands, which will be another revolutionary reform.
He talked about the transformed image of India on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today the world keenly listens to India on international forums due to the Prime Minister’s credibility on the global stage,” he said. The Defence Minister underlined the importance of coordination with major world powers, such as the US and Russia, to protect India’s security interests in this globalised world.
Rajnath Singh called for an integrated and united response to deal with global threats & challenges. “India is a major regional power. Therefore, it is important for us to align our security concerns with other countries in our extended neighbourhood,” he said.
He mentioned the General Electric (GE) Aerospace-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited deal to co-produce F-414 fighter jet engines in India.
Rejecting speculative reports on the price and other terms of purchase of MQ-9B drones from the US, Rajnath stated that the Ministry of Defence would compare the acquisition cost of the drones with the best price General Atomics (GA) offered to other countries. He added that the acquisition would be made only by following the established procurement procedure.