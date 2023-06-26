Waiting for permanent peace in J&K to revoke AFSPA: Rajnath

POK WILL ALWAYS REMAIN PART OF INDIA; PAK NEEDS TO PUT ITS OWN HOUSE IN ORDER

Taking exception to Pakistan’s reaction on Indo-US joint statement during the Prime Minister’s state visit to the USA, Rajnath said, “There will be no use raking up the bogey of Kashmir. In fact, we won’t need to do much to reclaim PoK as people there themselves would raise this demand (to be with India). Given the kind of situation prevailing there (in Pakistan), one should not be surprised if they lose something.”

“Pakistan does not have a locus standi there (PoK) as it has illegally occupied the area. The Indian Parliament has unanimously passed at least three resolutions, which state that PoK is a part of India. It was and it will always remain part of India. The people see that their counterparts on this (Indian) side are living in peace. But we feel their pain when the Pakistan government commits atrocities on them,” he said.

Joint statement had called on Pakistan to ensure its territory should not be used as a base for terror attacks.

Rajnath commented that Pakistan’s jittery reaction to the joint statement was not surprising though as it was embarrassing for it (Pakistan). “That is why it (Pakistan) has come out with its oft-repeated statement alleging that India is “trying to deflect world’s attention from Kashmir and the situation of minorities in the country.” Yes, I agree we have been successful in taking away the world’s attention from Kashmir and making it focus on where it actually should (i.e., terrorism),” he said.

ON AFSPA

During his address, he said that AFSPA was removed from majority areas of the North-East. “Now I’m waiting for the day when the security situation will improve and permanent peace will be established in J&K so as to allow revocation of AFSPA from here. When will it happen, I cannot give a timeline,” Defence Minister said.

ZERO-TOLERANCE TOWARDS PAK-SPONSORED TERRORISM

He said that for a long time, Pakistan had tried to destabilise peace and harmony in the country through cross-border terrorism. “However, when we came to power, we launched an effective action against terrorism. We showed the world the meaning of ‘zero tolerance against terrorism.’ The bold and first-of-its-kind moves to eliminate terrorists following the Uri and Pulwama incidents are proof of India’s ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’ policy and the unmatched valour of the armed forces. Today, most of the countries are united against terrorism. The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Mr Joe Biden is an indication of how India has changed the mind-set of the world on the issue of terrorism,” Rajnath said.