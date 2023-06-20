Wall Street Journal Interview | Peaceful resolution of differences, disputes India’s core belief: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.

In an interview with "The Wall Street Journal", prior to his departure for a state visit to the US, Modi said that at the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity.

All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with "diplomacy and dialogue," not war, he noted. "Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace," he was quoted as saying.