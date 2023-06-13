Want to leave Kashmir as a simple person: Lt Gen A D S Aujla

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla Tuesday said that he had come to Kashmir as a simple person and wanted to leave as a simple person.

In an interview to Greater Kashmir at the 15 Corps Headquarters at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Lt Gen Aujla while commenting on how he wanted to be remembered as and what legacy he was leaving in Kashmir, said, “I came to Kashmir as a simple person, and I want to leave as a simple person. The love and respect I have received from the people here is what truly matters to me. I just want to carry the love and respect from this place, nothing more than that.”

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has been appointed the new GOC 15 Corps.

Lt Gen Ghai is likely to take over as GOC 15 Corps on Thursday, replacing Lt Gen Aujla.