Waqf Board executes MoU with HDFC Bank for e-rentals, e-donations

Srinagar: To streamline its revenues accruing from its commercial assets, the J&K Waqf Board has taken a significant reformative initiative and executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the HDFC Bank to switch over to online mode of rent and donation collection.

A statement of the Waqf Board issued here said that the MoU was executed in presence of Waqf Board Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi and Branch Banking Head North (Senior Executive Vice President HDFC) Arun Mediratta at Sonwar, Srinagar.

The statement said that the MoU was aimed at bringing all the Waqf property users on an online platform so that rentals from all commercial assets are received on time through easy-to-use online facilities without involvement of Waqf field staff.