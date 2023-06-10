Waqf Board imposes ban on carrying footwear inside Masjids, shrines

Srinagar: To maintain cleanliness and uphold the sanctity of the Waqf-notified Masjids and shrines in the region, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Saturday imposed a ban on carrying of footwear by the devotees inside these sacred places.

The decision comes after the Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi was made aware of the “undesirable practice” of worshippers offering prayers in the vicinity of their footwear, which not only creates unhygienic conditions but also breaches the sacrosanctity of these sacred places.

To effectively enforce the ban, Andrabi issued directions for the installation of suitable shoe racks outside the praying areas.

“The Executive Engineer of the J&K Waqf Board, in consultation with the concerned administrator, will identify appropriate locations for the installation of an adequate number of shoe racks," the J&K Waqf Board circular reads.

"A proposal for the installation of these racks is expected to be submitted to the office promptly," it reads.

Furthermore, the Executive Engineer has been instructed to take immediate steps to ensure that the entire shoe rack area remains under CCTV surveillance.