WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN APNI PARTY, NC INTENSIFIES | Salman denies Mattu’s allegations, says will take legal route

Srinagar: Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar Monday rejected the allegations of Apni Party senior leader Junaid Azim Matoo as a “bundle of baseless lies”.

In a statement issued here from the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Salman dismissed the allegations saying that the incumbent mayor was stooping too low to hide corruption committed by him in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

“By flinging out names and accusations, the mayor has downgraded and criminalised the political discourse,” he said.

“The allegations levelled by the Mayor are unfounded and out of sync with reality. His tirade against us gives slip to his frustration. He has been perpetuating myths to gloss over his massive financial irregularities in the SMC. On the contrary we have always maintained decorum, dignity, and discipline in public life."