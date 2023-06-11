War on Drugs: Admin cracks whip on poppy cultivators

Srinagar: The law enforcement agencies and the Excise Department lodged 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) and removed 1200 kanal of land in Kashmir from poppy since April 2023 as part of the J&K government’s “act tough policy” against the drug menace which has spread its wings across J&K.

The civil and Police administrations of Jammu and Kashmir have started a campaign to take harsh action against those who are involved in poppy cultivation, which is a source of opium and heroin throughout Kashmir.

Excise Commissioner Pankaj Sharma told Greater Kashmir that they had cleared poppy from 1200 kanal of land in Kashmir so far this fiscal (from April 1 to May 25).

“On a vast scale, we have damaged the poppy crop. Eighteen FIRs have been recorded thus far this year. Majority of the poppy is grown in Kulgam and other districts of south Kashmir, where our teams are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sharma said. “We are taking action as well as destroying the poppy wherever it is being cultivated to send a deterrent to people indulging in this thing.”