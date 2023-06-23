War on Drugs | Women drug peddler’s narcotic money, assets ‘frozen’ in Bandipora
Bandipora: Police in Bandipora froze over Rs 13 lakh worth money and other instruments acquired through the narcotic trade of a women drug peddler.
The bank savings and other financial instruments that Police froze belonged to the woman and her family, Police said.
It said that she had illegally acquired all these assets through the sale of narcotic drugs.
Police had arrested and her son Aqib Waza in March and recovered charas like substance and Rs 6980 cash from their possession.
The husband of the woman Khursheed Ahmad Waza, locally called Mandela, a notorious drug peddler was already in custody and earlier this month Police first seized his illegally acquired property under the NDPS Act.
His residential plot measuring 1 kanal 1.5 marlas worth Rs 44 lakh and two vehicles worth Rs 12 lakh were also seized, the Police said.
“It was illegally acquired property through sale of narcotic drugs,” Police said.
DySP headquarters Shafat Muhammad told Greater Kashmir that the arrests and seizure of property was done to keep the society free from the scourge of drug menace.
He said harsh measures should be taken to discourage the people who engage in such activities, which only bring doom to the otherwise healthy and happy society.