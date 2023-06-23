War on Drugs | Women drug peddler’s narcotic money, assets ‘frozen’ in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police in Bandipora froze over Rs 13 lakh worth money and other instruments acquired through the narcotic trade of a women drug peddler.

The bank savings and other financial instruments that Police froze belonged to the woman and her family, Police said.

It said that she had illegally acquired all these assets through the sale of narcotic drugs.

Police had arrested and her son Aqib Waza in March and recovered charas like substance and Rs 6980 cash from their possession.

The husband of the woman Khursheed Ahmad Waza, locally called Mandela, a notorious drug peddler was already in custody and earlier this month Police first seized his illegally acquired property under the NDPS Act.