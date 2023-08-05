Water from 6 sources in jaundice-affected village declared 'unfit for consumption'

Srinagar: In a startling revelation, the District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL) confirmed the villagers' concerns about the water contamination in the Raiyar village where a child died after being diagnosed with jaundice.
Six water samples from the area have been deemed unfit for human consumption, shedding light on the underlying cause of the widespread sickness among the population.
As per the Water Quality Monitoring Report of 6 samples prepared by DPHL (Budgam) the water in the area is not recommended for human consumption.
“As such (people are) requested to follow the recommendations strictly to avoid or overcome any further catastrophe,” the report reads.
The samples had been taken from six points in Riyar, Khan Sahab Budgam and included tap water and water from reservoirs. Both inlet points at Tangar Riyar and output points of two reservoirs were found to be contaminated. However, the inlet point contamination in Reservoir 1 was found to be 43 MPN (Most Probable Number), far lower than the MPN number of reservoir II – over 180.
The contamination level at five of the six sources was found to be over 180 MPN. The MPM count of over 10/100ml is considered unsatisfactory.
The report reads that the contamination in the water was the presence of coliform bacteria.
A senior health official said that Coliform contamination in water poses a significant public health concern.
“Choliform bacteria, most commonly E coli, are commonly found in the environment, and their presence in water indicates possible fecal contamination. These bacteria are not usually harmful themselves, but serve as indicators of potential pathogenic organisms in the water,” he said.
He warned that consuming water contaminated with coliform bacteria could lead to severe waterborne diseases.
The samples had been collected on August 2 for testing.
More sample reports are awaited, as per the Health Department, which has received the report from DPHL.
The DPHL has recommended urgent treatment of both the reservoirs “on war footing by Jal Shakti Department and reanalysis of water samples after treatment”. People have been directed to boil water for 20 minutes before consumption.
The water quality in the village has come under the scanner after the death of a 10-year-old resident of the area, allegedly after he was diagnosed with jaundice.
The PHE has maintained that the water in the area was ‘clean’.
Executive Engineer PHE told Greater Kashmir that Raiyar is the first village along the course of a stream from Doodhpathri.
“It is clean and absolutely fit for consumption,” he said.
He said that the allegations were “baseless and refuted by the department in letter and spirit”.