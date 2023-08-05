Water from 6 sources in jaundice-affected village declared 'unfit for consumption'

Srinagar: In a startling revelation, the District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL) confirmed the villagers' concerns about the water contamination in the Raiyar village where a child died after being diagnosed with jaundice.

Six water samples from the area have been deemed unfit for human consumption, shedding light on the underlying cause of the widespread sickness among the population.

As per the Water Quality Monitoring Report of 6 samples prepared by DPHL (Budgam) the water in the area is not recommended for human consumption.

“As such (people are) requested to follow the recommendations strictly to avoid or overcome any further catastrophe,” the report reads.

The samples had been taken from six points in Riyar, Khan Sahab Budgam and included tap water and water from reservoirs. Both inlet points at Tangar Riyar and output points of two reservoirs were found to be contaminated. However, the inlet point contamination in Reservoir 1 was found to be 43 MPN (Most Probable Number), far lower than the MPN number of reservoir II – over 180.

The contamination level at five of the six sources was found to be over 180 MPN. The MPM count of over 10/100ml is considered unsatisfactory.

The report reads that the contamination in the water was the presence of coliform bacteria.

A senior health official said that Coliform contamination in water poses a significant public health concern.