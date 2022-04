Water supply in Srinagar areas, outskirts to remain affected on Apr 12, 13

Srinagar: In view of laying pipeline for raw water, the Executive Engineer Master Plan division Srinagar has announced that the water supply would remain affected for two days from April 12 in several areas.

An order issued in this regard, said that the laying of 1200 mm raw water pipeline has become mandatory and in this regard, the water supply would remain affected on April 12 (Tuesday) and April 13 (Wednesday) from 10 am to 8 pm.