Water supply line of various Bandipora villages damaged

Bandipora: The flash floods on Wednesday have damaged water supply line to several villages here, leaving the inhabitants without drinking water.

The villages whose water supply has been affected include Ketsan, Chechinar, Dangerpora, Dangernar, Ganie Mohalla in Ashtengoo.

Officials said that they were working to restore the water supply. “So far we have been able to restore the water supply partially to Ketsan village. But the men and the machinery are on job to restore the supply lines to other areas,” Executive Engineer, PHE Bandipora, Khaliq Ahmad Qureshi told Greater Kashmir.