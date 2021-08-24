Water tariff hiked by 10% in J&K

For households in urban areas, water tariff of Rs 1500 and Rs 2850 half yearly has been fixed for connection size of ½ and 1/3 inches respectively. The user charges have been increased by Rs 300 per year in this category.

As per the order, in the domestic connection category, the tariff for consumers with a connection size of ½ inch in rural areas is fixed at Rs 500 per six months; Rs 800 per half year has been fixed for connection size of ¾ inch.

In the commercial category, water tariff of Rs 5000 per half year has been fixed by the authority for connection size ½ inches.

The water tariff for connection size ¾, 1 and beyond 1 inch has been fixed at Rs 15400, Rs 46220 and Rs 77000 respectively per half year.

A senior Jal Shakti department official said that “water usage charges have been increased by over 10 percent. It is a routine exercise. However, there are huge number of households who still have not registered their water connections with the department which is hampering the revenue collection of the department.”

The J&KWRRA, which is the authorized body to revise the user charges, has also rationalized the category of connections.

As per the order, the domestic includes all residential premises, government health, and educational institutes along with organization and institution like orphanages, old-age homes which are not for private gains.

Domestic-cum -Semi Commercial category includes residential premises where commercial use co-exists like shops, barber shops, tea stalls and others.

Public posts include hand pumps installed for general public use.

Commercial includes consumers not covered in domestic and semi-domestic cum commercial categories.

Institutions include government offices, libraries, private educational institutions, corporations, autonomous bodies etc.

Industrial units include bulk water consuming units like pharmaceutical, brick kilns, tiles and others.