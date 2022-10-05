Water woes, bad road irk Pulwama village residents

Pulwama: The residents of Hanjibal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district are facing hardships supply of contaminated water and un-macdamised road.
The residents of Hanjibal village, 5 km from Kakapora town fear the spread of water-borne diseases as the village is being supplied with contaminated water.
“We are using unfiltered water of nearby rivulets which could result in the outbreak of water-borne disease among us,” said a group of residents.
They said that they had been facing the issue for decades.
“Now, the government is planning to construct a filtration plant in the area. We request the authorities to consider building it in our village,” said Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, a resident.
The residents are also facing hardships due to the un-macdamised road.
More than half a kilometre stretch leading to the village, which branches off the Kakapora-Padgampora village is un-macdamised.
“The commercial transporters are not inclined to ply on the road due to the dilapidated condition of the road,” said the residents.
They said that the two-wheeler riders bear the brunt of the battered road as they get thrown off the vehicle owing to the rugged surface of the road.
The lanes and by lanes in the village are also lying in a run-down state. “We brought our grievances to the notice of the authorities many a time but to no avail,” said the residents. They appealed to the authorities to address their grievances.