Water woes, bad road irk Pulwama village residents

Pulwama: The residents of Hanjibal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district are facing hardships supply of contaminated water and un-macdamised road.

The residents of Hanjibal village, 5 km from Kakapora town fear the spread of water-borne diseases as the village is being supplied with contaminated water.

“We are using unfiltered water of nearby rivulets which could result in the outbreak of water-borne disease among us,” said a group of residents.

They said that they had been facing the issue for decades.

“Now, the government is planning to construct a filtration plant in the area. We request the authorities to consider building it in our village,” said Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, a resident.