WB extends time limit for Rs 1500 cr JTFR project by 1 year

Srinagar: The World Bank has agreed to extend by one year the deadline for completion of the Rs 1500 crore Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery project in J&K.

As per an official document, the WB has also agreed to give subsequent extension of further six months depending upon the outcome of a joint performance review to be held later.

“In response to government of Jammu and Kashmir’s (GoJK) request for 18 months’ extension, the Borrower, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India, has sent a request to Bank on June 17, 2021 for a two-phase extension,” the document reads.