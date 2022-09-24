WB-funded arch-truss bridge coming over nallah Sindh in Ganderbal

Besides, thousands of people travel on this route every day.

A few years back, the World Bank sanctioned the construction of a vital bridge at Wayil over the nallah Sindh.

The construction of the bridge was a long-pending demand of the locals as it was the only link connecting Srinagar with Leh.

Executive Engineer R&B Ganderbal Tatheer Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the two-lane bridge had been approved at the cost of Rs 23.79 crore under the Jammu Tawi Flood Reconstruction Project (JTFRP).

He said that after completion, the bridge would be first-of-its-kind in Kashmir.

Ahmad said that the bridge had an arch-type steel girder with a good foundation design spanning 110 meters and a width of 10.50 meters while the length of the approach roads is 330 meters.

Keeping in view the importance of this prestigious project, the DC directed the executing agency to expedite the work on it so that it gets completed within the set timeline.

“There was a delay in the construction work as the material had to be made and transported from Ambala and in between the COVID-19 situation and some other things affected its timely arrival,” Ahmad said.