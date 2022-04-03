We aim to connect young generation with craft tradition: LG Sinha

Haryana: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Faridabad on Saturday evening.

J&K is the theme State/UT of the world’s biggest fair to promote craftsmen, handicrafts, and handlooms, in which around 20 countries are participating.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the earnest efforts put in by everyone associated with the Mela to provide a common platform to the various regions across the country to showcase their Crafts, Culture, Cuisine, Heritage and Folks.

The Lt Governor highlighted the endeavours of the UT Government for promoting the Handcraft and Handloom sector, besides providing platforms to the local artisans at national and global markets.