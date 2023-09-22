We always stood for peace: Mirwaiz

Addressing the gathering at Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said, "We have been labelled as separatists, deemed anti-national, and accused of disrupting the peace. Nevertheless, our involvement in this is not driven by personal gain or ambition. We solely represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our objective is to seek a peaceful resolution to their issues, but it must be on their terms."

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks amidst the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he concurred with the PM's assertion that this was not an era for warfare.

"As PM Modi rightly said this is not an era of war. We have always believed and participated in efforts of resolution through an alternative to violent means which is dialogue and reconciliation. We have personally suffered for pursuing this route. We are not so-called separatists or peace disrupters but realist resolution seekers. We have no personal ambition but to represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are our basic concern, people want settlement, and peace bringing prosperity with it, but on their (people's) terms," the Mirwaiz said. "Since the state of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed in August 1947 was divided into parts that were part of Pakistan, China, and India, my colleagues and I in the APHC have always believed that this is a problem that needs to be addressed and resolved. The global community has also approved of this. Families and friends who reside on opposing sides of a fictitious line that divides them want to get together to share their lives, celebrate their successes with one another, and lament their losses with one another. This is a human problem for us the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not a territorial tug of war. We also want to move beyond it."