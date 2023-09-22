We always stood for peace: Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, adorned in white and gold ceremonial attire, made a poignant return to Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after over four years of house detention.
Emotional as he took the pulpit, the Hurriyat Chairman reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to pursuing a "peaceful resolution" for the people's issues.
Hundreds of people greeted the Mirwaiz warmly upon his return to deliver a Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, marking his first visit in 212 weeks.
As he approached the pulpit to deliver his speech, tears were rolling down his eyes.
As crowds gathered after learning of his arrival at Jamia Masjid, the air was filled with joyful cries of "Mirwaiz, Mirwaiz."
Addressing the gathering at Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said, "We have been labelled as separatists, deemed anti-national, and accused of disrupting the peace. Nevertheless, our involvement in this is not driven by personal gain or ambition. We solely represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our objective is to seek a peaceful resolution to their issues, but it must be on their terms."
About Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks amidst the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he concurred with the PM's assertion that this was not an era for warfare.
"As PM Modi rightly said this is not an era of war. We have always believed and participated in efforts of resolution through an alternative to violent means which is dialogue and reconciliation. We have personally suffered for pursuing this route. We are not so-called separatists or peace disrupters but realist resolution seekers. We have no personal ambition but to represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are our basic concern, people want settlement, and peace bringing prosperity with it, but on their (people's) terms," the Mirwaiz said. "Since the state of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed in August 1947 was divided into parts that were part of Pakistan, China, and India, my colleagues and I in the APHC have always believed that this is a problem that needs to be addressed and resolved. The global community has also approved of this. Families and friends who reside on opposing sides of a fictitious line that divides them want to get together to share their lives, celebrate their successes with one another, and lament their losses with one another. This is a human problem for us the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not a territorial tug of war. We also want to move beyond it."
He also voiced his support for the repatriation of "our Pandit brothers" to Kashmir.
The Mirwaiz emphasised their belief in fostering peaceful coexistence among different communities and nations, bridging gaps between the powerful and the vulnerable, as well as promoting harmony between majority and minority groups.
He clarified their consistent stance in advocating for the return of Kashmiri Pandits and opposing any attempts to politicise this humanitarian matter.
"We have always advocated the return of Kashmiri Pandits and disapproved of making this human issue a political one. Stern approach to dealing with issues is a dangerous thing," the Mirwaiz said.
He advocated for the release of leaders, journalists, and human rights activists currently detained in prisons.
The Mirwaiz appealed to the youth to exercise patience and trust that things would improve.
"Finally, I want to say to my youth, who are the riches of the country, that I appreciate your sentiments but ask you to have patience, have trust, and deepen your relationship with the almighty and his message," he said.