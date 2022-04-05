We are addressing concerns of small, marginal farmers: LG

He said that such deliberations will help the policy makers, planners, and farmers to focus on increasing the sustainability of farm livelihoods, environmental safety, and human health.

The Lt Governor said that J&K UT is giving major impetus to natural and organic farming and has registered a record increase in terms of area covered under organic certification in a sustainable manner.Today, J&K is amongst the major organic producing States/UTs in the country. We are methodically developing a robust ecosystem by extending financial assistance, technological and marketing support for better realization of prices to farmers, the Lt Governor added.

With the combination of market linkages, large scale mechanization, organic farming, and farmer-centric reforms, we have made significant achievements in increasing our farmers' income, wherein J&K ranks third in the list of top five states in terms of relative income of farmers. Our agriculture sector is going to contribute substantially towards realizing the goal of a self-reliant India, the Lt Governor said.