We are awaiting Court decision on Article 370: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said as a Member of Parliament, it was his duty to raise problems and issues faced by the people with the government.

Abdullah was addressing mediapersons at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subha after a party function on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on the exercise of Delimitation Commission, Abdullah said: “They have not spoken to us yet and there has been no communication yet. When they (Commission members) had come here, we were told it was a preliminary exercise.” However, he added: “We have to be part of it but no discussions have happened yet.”

The former Chief Minister of J&K said "devising divide and rule policy" has existed for a long time, adding that it can be countered "by being united".

“They want Muslims to be divided so that they can have a say. This divide and rule policy has existed for quite some time and will continue. We need to face it and unity is the only way in which we can defeat these people,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah said that youth should explore new avenues so that menace of drugs can be overcome. “We all must get together to work for a way out. If we don’t, we will all witness destruction. Youth today want to stand on their own feet and to have avenues which we need to explore. If we don’t do that, the menace of drugs among youth will witness a further increase and create more problems,” Abdullah said.