We are ensuring sanitation, safety of yatra tracks: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was providing best facilities to the Amarnath Yatris. “We are ensuring safety and sanitation of yatra tracks,” the LG said addressing a press conference here.

“We have succeeded in improving yatra tracks this year. The width of the yatra tracks has been increased wherever possible. Safety railings have also been installed on the tracks. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has done a commendable job. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and Rural Development Department (RDD) have deployed 4000 sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness of the yatra tracks,” he said.

Sinha, who visited the Baltal base camp on Sunday and reviewed facilities there, said he had received good feedback about the services.

“There is a 90 to 94 percent satisfaction level on sanitation, accommodation, and darshan facilities. We are only lacking on one count that is traffic. The satisfaction level is 78 percent and we are making efforts to cross 90 percent,” he said.

The LG sought cooperation of the media in dissemination of information about cut-off time for the yatris.

He said IG Traffic had been asked to make a traffic schedule to ensure smooth movement of the yatris.

“Yatris arriving in Kashmir are not aware about the cut off time for their entry and Road Opening Parties (ROPs) stop them. This results in chaos. There is a need to bring awareness among the yatris about the traffic plan. We will streamline the traffic system within two days. Around 90 percent of people adhere to the traffic rules,” Sinha said.

He said that there was no restriction for the media to visit the Amarnath cave shrine and cover the yatra.