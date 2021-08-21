We are totally alert to face any challenge: IGP

About the Tral operation, the Kashmir Police chief said that one of them has been identified. “He is Wakil Shah. He is one of the terrorists included in the recently released (list of) top ten terrorists. He was involved in the killing of the BJP leader Rakesh Pandita. It is a huge success. The good thing is that the people from the Gujjar community where they were hiding, and whose families they exploited financially and physically, they used to complain also,” he said, adding that neither any civilian, nor any force personnel was injured in the operation.

He said it was a very difficult operation and concluded without any collateral damage. “We cordoned off the target area, offered them to surrender, but they fired and were killed in retaliation,” he said.

“I want to tell the terrorists and their families that do not think that you will hide in the mountains after killing civilians and no one will do anything. Our force is professional and we will track you there also and neutralize like we have been.”

The IGP said that political workers have been continuously targeted as they are “soft targets” like policemen who visit their homes or journalists who speak the truth.

“It has happened before as well. We provide security to maximum persons, but it is not possible to provide security to all. However, if anyone has threat perception or lives in vulnerable area, then he will be provided with security after assessment,” he said.

“There were two incidents recently in Kulgam district, two in Anantnag; we are pained. But, we have got leads and very soon we will either arrest them or neutralize them in an encounter.”

About the presence of a weapon (RPG) recovered from Usman, a militant, who was killed recently in Kulgam encounter, the IGP said that “we have no information of the presence of such a weapon in the hinterland”.

“We have activated our intelligence and will neutralize any such threat (RPG weapon) if it is there. The forces are ready and the counter insurgency grid has been made stronger and if there is any such threat we will neutralize that timely,” he said. “The foreign terrorist killed in Bandipora was recent infiltration; it was either six months ago or one-and-a-half years ago.”

GoC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said the three militants killed today were operating in the area for a long time. “A solid message from us has gone out through this operation that there is no place for them not even in forests,” Bali said.