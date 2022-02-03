We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts: Army Chief

"It is for us now to visualise the battlefield contours of tomorrow based on these trailers. If you look around, you will realise the reality of today," he said.

The Army Chief said the developments on the northern borders have adequately underscored the requirement of ready and capable forces with an optimal component of boots on the ground backed by modern technology to preserve the country's sovereignty and integrity.

"Our adversary shall continue with their efforts to achieve their strategic aims...sort of conflict by use of grey zone activities in the political, military and economic domains, and do so in a collusive manner," he said. "The events of 2020 have been testimony to the diversity of security threats in all domains and this has brought the spotlight towards non-contact and grey zone warfare. We need to augment capabilities in both non-contact and contact modes of warfare," he said referring to the eastern Ladakh face-off.