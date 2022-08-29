‘We have faced immense losses’

Rajouri: For the past more than eighteen months, the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been reaping the benefits of peace due to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Their joy knows no bounds as their normal life sans deafening and life-threatening mortar explosions, and gunshots have picked up the pace. They want the situation to persist forever.

However, their grouse remains that the government has failed to take advantage of this hard-earned lull by expediting developmental activities to improve the standard of life and infrastructure in the border villages.

Official statistics suggest that the ceasefire agreement, which had come into effect in February last year, has been followed in letter and spirit by the armies of both sides so far, thus paving way for the restoration of peace.