We need to end COVID pandemic: UN chief

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday gave a rallying call for urgent action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over four million people across the world, saying the response of the international community to fight the pandemic "has been too slow and too unequal."

"Our world is challenged like never before. From climate change, to conflicts, to COVID-19, which is putting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) further out of reach," Guterres said at the 2nd SDG Moment on the eve of the commencement of the high-level week of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The 2nd SDG Moment to take stock of the 2030 Agenda comes as the world experiences a deeply uneven response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which risks creating a two-tier recovery with significant implications for the advancement of the SDGs, especially in developing countries.

Emphasising that the world has a path to recovery "if we choose to take it", Guterres outlined his five areas for urgent action - ending the pandemic, sustainable and equitable recovery for all, equal rights for women and girls, climate action and net-zero emissions by 2050 and public collaboration for a global recovery.

"First - we need to end this pandemic. Our response has been too slow and too unequal. I call on the world to mobilise behind a global vaccination plan that doubles vaccine production, to reach 70 per cent of the world's population by the middle of next year,” he said.