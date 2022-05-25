We stand shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family: LG Sinha visits Rahul Bhat’s family in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Rahul Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in Budgam on May 12, and expressed his condolences.

The Lt Governor said the administration stand shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and assured the family members of all the support from the UT government.

The education of the daughter of Rahul Bhat is now the responsibility of the government, he added.