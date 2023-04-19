We will establish drug-free India by 2047: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Terming the drug menace a major issue across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday announced to make a "drug-free India" by 2047, seeking a "Team India" and "whole of government approach" in the fight against the menace.

Shah made the announcement at the inaugural event of the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of states and Union Territories here in the national capital. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs. We will establish a drug-free India by 2047," Shah said while addressing the event.

Shah called for a "whole of government and team India approach in the fight against the drug menace keeping aside political differences.