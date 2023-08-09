We will talk to Kashmiri youth not Hurriyat, Jamaat, Pakistan: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that the Centre would talk to the youth of Kashmir and not to the Hurriyat or Pakistan.
In his speech in the Parliament, the Home Minister said that this great institution (Parliament) ended Article 370 on August 5 and 6 of 2019.
"Along with this (Article 370), two constitutions and two flags were removed from Jammu and Kashmir, and the task of integrating Kashmir with India was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said
Pointing at the Opposition, Shah said that an “NGO” recently had a meeting and compiled a report.
"When I saw the report, what did the report say? It calls for having discussions with the Hurriyat, Jamaat, and Pakistan. But we will not have discussions with the Hurriyat and Jamaat, nor will we have discussions with Pakistan. If we will have discussions, we will talk to the youth of Kashmir. They are our own. We have to walk with them," he said in the Parliament.
Shah said that they had imposed restrictions on Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir, and had removed supporters of terrorists from various jobs.
"Now, no terrorist's funeral procession takes place in Kashmir because they are buried at the same spot where they are killed," he said.