We will talk to Kashmiri youth not Hurriyat, Jamaat, Pakistan: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that the Centre would talk to the youth of Kashmir and not to the Hurriyat or Pakistan.

In his speech in the Parliament, the Home Minister said that this great institution (Parliament) ended Article 370 on August 5 and 6 of 2019.

"Along with this (Article 370), two constitutions and two flags were removed from Jammu and Kashmir, and the task of integrating Kashmir with India was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said

Pointing at the Opposition, Shah said that an “NGO” recently had a meeting and compiled a report.