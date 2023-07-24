Weather improves but MET predicts more rains from Wednesday

Srinagar: As J&K continued to receive isolated showers with sunshine in the day, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted no major rainfall till Wednesday.

As per the officials, the weather would remain largely unchanged as there is no major activity predicted across J&K for the next two days. However, an official said that the Jammu region might continue to receive morning showers on Tuesday.

Officials said that since the weather improved from Monday, the sky was cloudy with some sunshine.

They said that due to improved weather, the Amarnath Yatra went on smoothly.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that there was no major activity till July 26, however, Jammu region might receive morning showers in the next 24 hours.