Weather improves but MET predicts more rains from Wednesday

Srinagar: As J&K continued to receive isolated showers with sunshine in the day, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted no major rainfall till Wednesday.
As per the officials, the weather would remain largely unchanged as there is no major activity predicted across J&K for the next two days. However, an official said that the Jammu region might continue to receive morning showers on Tuesday.
Officials said that since the weather improved from Monday, the sky was cloudy with some sunshine.
They said that due to improved weather, the Amarnath Yatra went on smoothly.
Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that there was no major activity till July 26, however, Jammu region might receive morning showers in the next 24 hours.
“There was an improvement in the weather with most districts witnessing sunshine throughout the day. The weather will stay unchanged with no major rainfall till July 26. However, there is a prediction of widespread rains across J&K from the July 26 evening till July 28. As the weather improved, there were no disruptions in Amarnath Yatra and no warnings for national highways,” he said.
Ahmad said that the temperature would also stay normal, given no major change in weather in the next two days.
On Monday, Srinagar recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and a minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius.
Jammu recorded 35.3 degrees maximum temperature while a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius.
Leh recorded 24.05 degrees Celsius maximum and 9 degree Celsius minimum temperature.
As per the MeT, J&K would witness scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.