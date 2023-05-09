Weather improves in Kashmir

The recent spell of bad weather has led to a significant drop in the temperature, and many farmers are worried about the impact it would have on their crops.

However, the bright sun and the clear skies have brought a sense of relief to the farmers.

Bashir Ahmad, a farmer from north Kashmir's Baramulla district, said that the weather had been bad for the past few days, and farmers like him were worried about the crops.

"But now that the sun is out, we are hopeful that we will be able to harvest our crops on time," he said.

While the weather is likely to remain sunny for the next week, the Horticulture Department, Kashmir, has already issued an advisory for the snow and hail-affected orchardists in south Kashmir's Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts.

The department said that the sudden snowfall and hail storms have resulted in a dip in temperature and would have an adverse effect on the fruit set, particularly in the areas where the orchards are in full bloom.