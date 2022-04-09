Weather to remain cloudy in Kashmir today: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological department forecast has said that cloudy weather with rain at scattered places in the Kashmir valley and clear weather in Jammu division is likely on Sunday. The weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday.

"Today, weather will remain cloudy at most places of Kashmir with light rain at scattered places and mainly clear in Jammu region. It will be a cooler day in Kashmir. Another spell of light rain is expected between April 12 and 14,” MeT forecast said.