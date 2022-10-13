WEEDING OUT DEADWOOD | Govt sends a tough message

Srinagar: In its endeavor to make the Police Department more efficient and transparent, the government Thursday prematurely retired 36 Police personnel on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these personnel conducted their duties in ways that were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

The exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age and service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, were penalised in departmental inquiries and some of them were found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity.