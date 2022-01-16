Weekend COVID lockdown brings life to standstill

Reports said strict restrictions on the movement of people and transport was seen in all districts of Kashmir on Sunday. Since Sunday morning, police vehicles fitted with a public address system were urging people to stay indoors across the length and breadth of Kashmir. They were urging the people to cooperate and follow COVID-19 SOPs.

The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken on Friday late evening by the J&K Government after the sudden spike in COVID cases in January.

The administration directed all shops and business establishments in commercial areas like Lal Chowk and other key markets of Kashmir to close their shops. However, essential services were seen operating normally.