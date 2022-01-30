Weekend COVID restrictions eased by 7-hours

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday, partly conceding to the demand of traders and business bodies of both the regions, eased weekend restrictions by 7 hours in its revised guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread.

Now, the complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K will be from 9.00 pm on every Friday to 6.00 am on Monday. Earlier, restrictions would come into force from 2.00 pm every Friday.

However, daily night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.