Weekend COVID restrictions eased by 7-hours

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday, partly conceding to the demand of traders and business bodies of both the regions, eased weekend restrictions by 7 hours in its revised guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread.
Now, the complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K will be from 9.00 pm on every Friday to 6.00 am on Monday. Earlier, restrictions would come into force from 2.00 pm every Friday.
However, daily night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
State Executive Committee (SEC) of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction in its revised guidelines, after its review meeting on January 28, has reiterated that all colleges, schools, Polytechnics, ITIs, Coaching Centres for Civil Services, Engineering, NEET etc will adopt online medium of teaching and there will be no in-person teaching. Rest of the guidelines, by and large, remained unchanged.
Earlier on January 20, the SEC had ordered for complete restrictions on “non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory from every Friday 2.00 pm to 6.00 am on Monday."
This schedule was vociferously opposed by the business bodies across J&K. While the business establishments in Kashmir, despite grouse, adhered to an over-60 hour restriction schedule, their Jammu counterparts, particularly Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) refused to accept these guidelines in toto.
After deliberations with the district administration, they had announced that the shops and other business establishments would remain open till 9.00 pm on Friday. This had even created chaos in Jammu markets briefly. Later, Deputy Commissioner Jammu had cleared the air by maintaining that there were no restrictions on essential services (including the shops and business establishments categorised under essential services), public transport and Dhabas.
However, the Chamber had stated that the shops would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.
SEC in its revised guidelines today directed that the offices would regulate the attendance of its employees in such a manner so as to ensure that appropriate social distancing norms are maintained. “Employees with disabilities shall also be given the option to work from home,” it ordered.
“Pregnant women employees shall be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home. Similarly the employees with disabilities shall be given an option to work from home,” it reiterated.
Issuing guidelines for the Deputy Commissioners vis-a-vis Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in the defined micro containment zones, SEC stated, “All District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the Health & Medical Education Department must ensure that minimum 15 contacts of the COVID-19 positive person are tracked in order to arrest transmission within the community.”
“District Magistrates shall take all necessary measures for enforcement of testing protocols,” it ordered.
The Directorate of Health and Medical Education was also asked to ensure that elderly people and people with co-morbidities were encouraged to come forward for testing. With regard to public gatherings, it stated that a maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25.
“Banquet halls in all the districts of J&K are permitted to allow gathering up to 25 vaccinated persons (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours) or 25 percent of the authorised capacity (whichever is less), preferably in open spaces. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25 percent of the authorised capacity with due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP,” SEC reiterated.