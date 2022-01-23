Weekend lockdown: Deserted markets, less vehicular traffic for 3rd day

The administration has exempted groceries, milk shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, bakery and meat sellers from the lockdown and they were allowed to function between 10 am and 6 pm during the lockdown.

Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, and inter-state movement are fully allowed during the lockdown.

The administration had imposed a 64-hour long lockdown in all 22 districts of Kashmir since Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, shops and other business establishments were closed across Kashmir while traffic was off the roads. Only the vehicles associated with essential services were allowed to move.