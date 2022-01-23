Weekend lockdown: Deserted markets, less vehicular traffic for 3rd day
Srinagar: The weekend lockdown imposed to contain any further spread of COVID-19 entered its third consecutive day on Sunday while restrictions continued on the non-essential movement announced by the government. Reports said that police and security forces put barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir to prevent public movement.
Police said that restrictions were being implemented strictly and the people were also cooperating with the administration. “Essentials and emergency services are being allowed hassle-free,” police said.
The administration has exempted groceries, milk shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, bakery and meat sellers from the lockdown and they were allowed to function between 10 am and 6 pm during the lockdown.
Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, and inter-state movement are fully allowed during the lockdown.
The administration had imposed a 64-hour long lockdown in all 22 districts of Kashmir since Friday afternoon.
On Sunday, shops and other business establishments were closed across Kashmir while traffic was off the roads. Only the vehicles associated with essential services were allowed to move.
The weekend lockdown came into force on Friday afternoon in the summer capital Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken on Thursday by the J&K Government after the sudden spike in COVID cases in January. The administration directed all shops and business establishments in commercial areas like Lal Chowk and other key markets to close their shops. However, essentials were seen operating normally.
All the roads and market places, including Lal Chowk, were sealed on Saturday morning to prevent the movement of people. Senior civil administration and police officers were seen on roads taking stock of restrictions in place. Senior officials of the Divisional Administration said that people cooperated during the curfew.
Officials said restrictions were being implemented strictly and the people were also cooperating with the administration. They said night curfew shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. “There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," the government order had said.