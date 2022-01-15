Weekend lockdown imposed across J&K to curb COVID spread

Jammu: Amid alarming surge in COVID cases, complete weekend restrictions on non-essential movement were imposed late Saturday evening across J&K.
Restrictions were in compliance with the directive issued by the Chief Secretary, who is also the chairman of State Executive Committee of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, after a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in J&K late Friday evening.
“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire J&K,” SEC had directed.
All the Deputy Commissioners, pursuant to these directives, in the morning imposed fresh restrictions, under Section 144 CrPC/section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, on “non-essential movement during weekends” in their respective districts “with effect from January 15, 2022 till further orders.”
However, sudden imposition of restrictions created confusion among people and the business community at many places. However, the civil authorities in coordination with the law enforcing authorities roped in business bodies to clear the air that it was not a curfew or total lockdown per se and restrictions were on “non-essential movement.”
“There shall be no restrictions on transport, essential services or activities and home deliveries during the weekend in Jammu. However, the public is strongly urged to stay at home to avoid any inconvenience,” District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg specified.
Cue was well taken by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry as it tweeted, “Due to the emerging situation amid a surge in the COVID cases, it’s a humble appeal to all the shopkeepers, business houses of Jammu to shut down their premises from 4 pm onwards today till 6 am on Monday.”
“Medical shops, groceries, eateries and those dealing with essential or perishable goods may continue delivering services as per government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” earlier Chamber had stated.
After Chamber appealed to all the shopkeepers, business houses to shut down premises from 4.00 pm (on Saturday evening) till Monday morning up to 6.00 pm, DC Jammu reciprocated with an appreciative note on his official Twitter handle.
“Appreciate the appeal by @ChamberJammu for voluntary closing of shops & business establishments in #Jammu over weekends to restrict non-essential movement. Shall greatly help us in breaking the chain of transmission as the positivity rate is increasing sharply. #StayHomeStaySafe,” tweeted Anshul Garg (@hello_anshul).
Later in the evening, in many localities, law enforcing authorities used Public Address Systems urging the people to observe restrictions and avoid non-essential movement. At some places, they could be seen even telling shopkeepers to down shutters by 4.00 pm.
By evening, roads were almost deserted with all business establishments, except medical shops, closed in most of the districts. As there was no strict restriction on transport movement, some places witnessed traffic-jams particularly during peak hours in the evening.
Meanwhile, Udhampur District Magistrate Indu Kanwal Chib also appealed to the people to follow “self-curfew” during weekends to break the chain. “We’ll have to use “vaccination”, “masking” and “crowd-management” all together with self-restriction to break the COVID chain,” she added while expressing concern over an alarming spike in cases in the district in the last few days.
District Magistrates of Ramban, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi also issued orders imposing fresh weekend restrictions.
Earlier late Friday evening, as part of its COVID related restrictions and guidelines, SEC also directed that all efforts would be made by authorities through active involvement of PRIs, community leaders, Market Associations and Federations to reduce the rate of transmission within the Union Territory.
All Deputy Commissioners were asked to intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. “There shall be no drop in testing levels. Chief Medical Officers of all districts shall submit a daily report regarding the utilisation of available RT-PCR capacities to the District Magistrates concerned. Besides, District Magistrates shall also go for capacity expansion of the RT-PCR testing as per the requirement,” it was instructed.
“Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is critical in determining the need for additional restrictions. The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective Districts of J&K shall adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards non compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code,” it was ordered.
The DMs were asked to constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instructions contained herein for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) were being implemented by the concerned with due responsibility. Further, the DMs were instructed to constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour and ensure no violator was let off.
All the government departments and offices were asked to minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions etc. All Administrative Secretaries and Head of the Departments of institutions were also instructed to ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings etc.
All colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres for Civil Services or Engineering or NEET etc have already asked to adopt online medium of teaching. There would be no in-person teaching.