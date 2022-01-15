Weekend lockdown imposed across J&K to curb COVID spread

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire J&K,” SEC had directed.

All the Deputy Commissioners, pursuant to these directives, in the morning imposed fresh restrictions, under Section 144 CrPC/section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, on “non-essential movement during weekends” in their respective districts “with effect from January 15, 2022 till further orders.”

However, sudden imposition of restrictions created confusion among people and the business community at many places. However, the civil authorities in coordination with the law enforcing authorities roped in business bodies to clear the air that it was not a curfew or total lockdown per se and restrictions were on “non-essential movement.”