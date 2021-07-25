Weekend lockdown lifted in all J&K districts

Jammu: The government on Sunday lifted weekend lock-down from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the night curfew would continue to remain in force.

The State Executive Committee ordered that there would be no weekend curfew in any of the districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” the order read. It added that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering would be restricted to 25.

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8 PM to 7 AM,” the order further read. It maintained that all the Deputy Commissioners would focus on the positivity rates of the medical blocks under their jurisdiction.

The State Executive Committee also recommended intensified measures related to Covid management and restrictions of activities would have to be taken by the Deputy Commissioners in these blocks.