Weekend lockdown lifted in all J&K districts

Jammu: The government on Sunday lifted weekend lock-down from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the night curfew would continue to remain in force.
The State Executive Committee ordered that there would be no weekend curfew in any of the districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” the order read. It added that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering would be restricted to 25.
“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8 PM to 7 AM,” the order further read. It maintained that all the Deputy Commissioners would focus on the positivity rates of the medical blocks under their jurisdiction.
The State Executive Committee also recommended intensified measures related to Covid management and restrictions of activities would have to be taken by the Deputy Commissioners in these blocks.
“There shall be renewed focus on panchayat level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed. DCs shall keep active track of the positivity rates in the blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public / private offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these blocks,” the order said.
Meanwhile, the direction for strengthening three “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, in these blocks was also given in the order.
“MD National Health Mission in consultation with the DCs shall take up Panchayat level mapping and data capturing for tracking the positivity rates on weekly basis in all panchayats,” the order read.
Similarly, directions were issued to the DCs for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the virus besides persistent monitoring of the Covid situation.