Welfare of families of those protecting country’s integrity, sovereignty our top priority: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of J&K Police martyrs to generate sustainable livelihood at J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Indus Towers Limited was a tribute to bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to “take concrete measures for the families of the martyrs so that they may live a life of comfort and dignity.” He said the welfare of the families of those, who served and protected the country’s integrity and sovereignty, would always be the top priority of the government.

“I pay my humble tributes to those immortal heroes, who sacrificed their own lives in order to promote the lives of others. J&K Police, Army, Central Police Forces have made significant contributions in nation building. Let us all together take a pledge to discharge our duty towards the families of our martyrs and strengthen our resolve to work for their well-being,” said LG Sinha.