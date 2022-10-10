WELL BEGAN BUT NOT DONE | R&B Department winds up work without macdamising Mir Mohalla link road

Kupwara: The residents of Mir Mohalla, Kralgund area of Handwara Monday expressed anguish over the decision of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department of leaving the Mir Mohalla link road unmacdamised even after the department blacktopped other lanes in the area.

The residents alleged that the department had intentionally left out the link road unattended.

“We are unable to figure out why this particular link road has been left out even after the department carried out the cleaning process, a prerequisite before blacktopping,” a local said.