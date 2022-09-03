We’re suffering badly: ICDS Supervisors without salary for 7 months

Kupwara: Supervisors working with the Social Welfare Department under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Thursday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to release their salaries for the past seven months and demanded de-linking their salaries from the Union Territory budget.
The aggrieved employees said that despite being regular employees they were unable to figure out why their salary was not being provided to them monthly.
They alleged that every time they have to seek media intervention for getting their salaries released.
The ICDS Supervisors said that they were deprived of their hard-earned wages even after working tirelessly in the department.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, JKICDS Supervisors Union President Abida War said that hundreds of ICDS supervisors across J&K had been suffering due to the delay in the release of their salaries.
She urged the authorities to provide them salaries from the J&K share.
She said that the present dispensation should take some concrete steps in this regard so that their salaries were released regularly.
“To press for our demands, we are on a pen-down strike for the past five days but the authorities seem to be unmoved,” she said.
They have sought immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take a call on this issue so that the employees do not suffer further.