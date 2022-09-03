We’re suffering badly: ICDS Supervisors without salary for 7 months

The ICDS Supervisors said that they were deprived of their hard-earned wages even after working tirelessly in the department.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, JKICDS Supervisors Union President Abida War said that hundreds of ICDS supervisors across J&K had been suffering due to the delay in the release of their salaries.

She urged the authorities to provide them salaries from the J&K share.

She said that the present dispensation should take some concrete steps in this regard so that their salaries were released regularly.

“To press for our demands, we are on a pen-down strike for the past five days but the authorities seem to be unmoved,” she said.

They have sought immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take a call on this issue so that the employees do not suffer further.